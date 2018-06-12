Ector County man receives 55 years for possession - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County man receives 55 years for possession

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
Nicholas Howell was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine by an Ector County Jury Tuesday. 

The charge was enhanced due to several previous felony convictions.  

Howell was previously charged in a police pursuit earlier this year.

