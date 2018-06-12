Ector County man receives 55 years for possession

Nicholas Howell was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine by an Ector County Jury Tuesday.

The charge was enhanced due to several previous felony convictions.

Howell was previously charged in a police pursuit earlier this year.

