Odessa Development Corporation is conducting a survey to raise awareness of their organization and projects

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Development Corporation is conducting a survey to raise awareness of their organization and what it has to offer local businesses retention and expansion projects.

The ODC's goal is to assist businesses with an expansion in the manufacturing or industrial sector by providing job creation grants, capital investment grants and other incentives for businesses seeking to expand in Odessa.

The online survey will be available from June 12 to June 29 at odcsurvey.com

