Odessa Development Corporation is conducting a survey to raise awareness of their organization and projects

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
We caught up with some of the players on the Midland Rockhounds roster and asked them as many questions as they could answer in one minute.
A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Nicholas Howell was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine by an Ector County Jury Tuesday.
