Fill a bag of books for $4 at the Friends of the Ector County Library Used Book Sale.

The book sale will be held in the Ector Couty Library Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Reusable bags will be provided and all proceeds benefit the Ector County Library.

