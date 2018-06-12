New details released into former MPD chief sexual harassment investigation

The City of Midland has released more information into the investigation into claims of sexual harassment involving former police chief Steve Henry.

The documents account the complaints from a Midland Police Department employee. There were at least 36 incidents in a nearly three-month period

Henry was placed on administrative leave on March 20 and following the investigation, he was terminated one month later, less than four months after he took the job.

The original investigation detailed Henry had violated City of Midland personnel policies, including dealing with harassment.

After requesting more information into the investigation on March 20, NewsWest 9 was told the state Attorney General would have to release that information.

On Tuesday, the seven-page document detailing the complaints from a city employee was released.

According to the document, Henry made comments of a sexual nature towards female employees.

He often commented on the employee’s appearance including telling her how she “cleaned up really nice” and that she would “look really good in uniform,” the document states.

From invading personal space to making comments on appearance, the document alleges Henry’s actions were repeated and unwarranted.

