Odessa Native, NFL player to hold 2nd annual football camp

The Odessa Development Corporation is conducting a survey to raise awareness of their organization and what it has to offer local businesses retention and expansion projects.
The Odessa Development Corporation is conducting a survey to raise awareness of their organization and what it has to offer local businesses retention and expansion projects.
McDonald, whose trial began Monday, is facing capital murder charges for the death of his adoptive parents, James "Gregg" McDonald and Jana McDonald.
McDonald, whose trial began Monday, is facing capital murder charges for the death of his adoptive parents, James "Gregg" McDonald and Jana McDonald.
Fill a bag of books for $4 at the Friends of the Ector County Library Used Book Sale Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Fill a bag of books for $4 at the Friends of the Ector County Library Used Book Sale Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The City of Midland has released more information into the investigation into claims of sexual harassment involving former police chief Steve Henry. The documents account the complaints from a Midland Police Department employee. There were at least 36 incidents in a nearly three-month period Henry was placed on administrative leave on March 20 and following the investigation, he was terminated one month later, less than four months after he took the job. The original investigation ...
The City of Midland has released more information into the investigation into claims of sexual harassment involving former police chief Steve Henry. The documents account the complaints from a Midland Police Department employee. There were at least 36 incidents in a nearly three-month period Henry was placed on administrative leave on March 20 and following the investigation, he was terminated one month later, less than four months after he took the job. The original investigation ...
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.