Odessa Native, NFL player to hold 2nd annual football camp

Odessa Native and current NFL player, Bradley Marquez, will be returning to the Basin in July to host a second annual youth football camp.

The current Detroit Lion, former Odessa High Broncho's camp is scheduled for Friday July 13 from 6-10p.m.

It will be held at Ratliff stadium. Participation is limited to 350. The cost for the camp is $5.00.

Registration is now open at OdessaYMCA.org

