Marathon granted $1.55 M for sewer system infrastructure project

The North American Development Bank and the Marathon Water Supply and Sewer Services Corporation have signed a $1.55 million grant agreement to finance improvements to Marathon’s sewer system.

The funding for the project comes from the EPA’s Border Environment Infrastructure Fund.

The infrastructure project will consist of replacing the main trunk that conveys waste water to the treatment plant, extending the waste water collection infrastructure and decommissioning a lift station.

Portions of the current waste water collection system were built nearly 50 years ago and as such are prone to line breaks from the deterioration of the pipes.

The NABD approved the project in November 2017 and estimates that it will eliminate approximately 2,000 gallons of untreated or inadequately treated waste water discharges per day in Marathon.

