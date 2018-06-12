Pilot Flying J giving dad's free coffee for Father's Day

Pilot Flying J is offering a free cup of coffee to fathers throughout Father’s Day Weekend.

From June 15 through June 17, fathers can enjoy one any size cup of Pilot coffee for free when they use the myPilot app on their smart phone.

This offer will be redeemable at any Pilot or Flying J Travel Center, including any of the six stores in the Midland-Odessa area.

Additionally, Pilot Flying J is currently holding a Coffee and Cash Giveaway with the grand prize winner receiving $10,000 and eight weekly winners getting free Pilot coffee fir a year. To enter you can click here, but be sure to do it before June 28.

