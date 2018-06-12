MFD responds to camper fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MFD responds to camper fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
RV catches fire in Midland (Source: KWES) RV catches fire in Midland (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department is responding a converted camper fire in Midland County. 

Firefighters were called out to 3021 Pease Trail and put out the flames after the vehicle caught fire. 

Midland County Fire Marshall Dale Little said the camper is a total loss. 

At this time it's still unknown how the fire started. 

