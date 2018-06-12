Midland High names new baseball coach - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland High names new baseball coach

By Darby Brown, Sports Director
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland High school has found a new baseball coach to take over the Bulldog program. 

MISD named Jeremy Mueller their new baseball coach. Mueller comes from Class 4A Taylor High School. 

Mueller’s team went 15-7 last season. This is a return to MHS for Mueller, as he was an assistant under Coach Barry Russell 2002-2006. 

