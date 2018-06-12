Centennial Library hosts Great American Read-In

Basin PBS has announced the June date for its Great American Read-In in Midland.

The Centennial Library will be hosting the Read-In from 10 a.m. to noon on June 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite book, a book they are currently working on or a book that they have always wanted to read and read it in the library.

Read-Ins are designed for the community to come together and enjoy the magic of reading.

Basin PBS has planned for several more Read-Ins through October. To keep up with dates as they are announced, you can check out the Facebook page here.

