Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosts Export Compliance Training course

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce Economic Development department is hosting an Export Compliance Training course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The course is also being co-hosted by the West Texas District Export Council.

Michael Allocca, President of Allocca Enterprises is leading the seminar.

The focus of the course will be export documentation, country specific requirements, legalization, terms of sale versus terms of payment and more.

