Odessa Fire Rescue celebrates retirement of 29-year veteran

Odessa Fire Rescue will be honoring the service of one member after nearly three decades of service.

Jack Gardner, a veteran of Odessa Fire Rescue, is retiring after 29 years of service to Odessa.

The station will be celebrating Gardner’s service and retirement on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The celebration will take place at the Central Fire Station 1100 West Second Street.

