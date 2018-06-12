TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of BI-20 at Faudree to temporarily close June 13

TxDOT is warning Odessa drivers that starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday portions of BI 20-E at Faudree will be closed.

The passing lanes and crossover at this section will be closed for around 1,000 feet in each direction from the intersection as part of the rehab of BI-20 from East Loop 338 in Odessa to West Loop 250 in Midland.

During this closure, eastbound drivers will be unable to access Faudree Road from BI-20 at the intersection.

The area should open by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

