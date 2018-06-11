Corporal David Young named OPD Officer of the Month for May

Corporal David Young has been selected as the OPD Officer of the Month for May of 2018.

Young has been with the Odessa Police Department since June of 2015 and in that time he has quickly developed into not only a shift leader in regards to production but a leader across the patrol division in multiple categories as a whole.



In April alone, Young made 35 arrests, 11 Felony Arrests and, 24 Misdemeanor Arrests. OPD also commemorate his exemplary service to the city and department by originating 41 case reports, 7 crash reports, 10 officer reports, 86 citations and 21 warnings.



Corporal Young has proven to be an exemplary leader in the fight against illegal narcotics in the City of Odessa and accumulated the following seizures for the month of May (as of 05-21-18): 73.5 grams of Cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of wax THC, as well as substantial amounts of both marijuana and prescription pills.

