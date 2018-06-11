Midland church held service to break ethnic barriers

True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church hosted its "Pack the House" event on the afternoon of June 10.

The event invited members of the community to break down racial barriers.

Midland Pastor Roy Smith led this movement to bring people of different colors together.

Pastor Smith says he plans to challenge the church to build cross-ethnic relationships that last.

"We live in a land of fear. We're afraid of everything, we're afraid to make statements, we're afraid to cross a line, we're afraid to rub people the wrong way. We want to build relationships that last, not associations, but friendships," said Pastor Smith.

Church leaders said with their motto "Love God and love people" the challenge of racism will be easier to tackle.

