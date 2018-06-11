West Texas native brings the 2018 National One Arm Golf Championship to Odessa

True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church hosted its "Pack the House" event on the afternoon of June 10.
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church hosted its "Pack the House" event on the afternoon of June 10.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Ector County Judge Ron Eckert has resigned from office during a commissioners meeting.
Ector County Judge Ron Eckert has resigned from office during a commissioners meeting.
The North American One-Armed Golfer Association is hosting the 18th Annual National Championship at the Odessa Country Club.
The North American One-Armed Golfer Association is hosting the 18th Annual National Championship at the Odessa Country Club.
After the Parkland school shooting, one organization called Help A Teacher wanted to make sure educators everywhere felt appreciated.
After the Parkland school shooting, one organization called Help A Teacher wanted to make sure educators everywhere felt appreciated.