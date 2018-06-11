Firework restrictions placed on Midland, Ector county

Ector and Midland county held their Commissioner's court meetings June 11 and both led to the same result on firework restrictions.

Officials from both counties voting to approve a ban on the sale and use of two types of aerial fireworks.

The banned pyrotechnic devices include all brands that function as missiles with fins and rockets with sticks.

Here's a look at how they're commonly seen in stores.

(Missiles w/ fins)

(Rockets w/ sticks)

Anyone found selling or using these types of fireworks is subject to a class C ticket and up to a $500 fine.

Fireworks go on sale in both counties June 24th.

Also, remember that all types of fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Odessa and Midland.

