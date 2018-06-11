Big Spring juvenile shot, dead in game of Russian Roulette

The Big Spring Police Department responded to a gunshot victim Friday, June 8, 2018.

According to BSPD, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his head which initial reports from various witnesses at the residence claimed was a suicide although physical evidence indicated otherwise.

An investigation led police to believe the juvenile was shot as a result of a game of “Russian Roulette” and although this is believed to be an accident, the Big Spring Police Department expect arrests to follow.

The investigation also led officers to believe two firearms were recently stolen from vehicles in the area of Barcelona Apartments and HEB although there has been no reports of the thefts.

The Big Spring Police Department asks residents to check their vehicles for any weapons that may have been stored in their vehicles and report any that are missing.

The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this tragic event to call the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant at (432) 264-2558 or call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online.

