Sign up for Under West Texas Skies newsletter

Get what's trending and what's happening in our community delivered straight to your inbox!
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
The Big Spring Police Department responded to a gunshot victim Friday, June 8, 2018.
The Big Spring Police Department responded to a gunshot victim Friday, June 8, 2018.
A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.
A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.
The Texas Historical Commission will recognize Ector High School as a significant part of Texas history Saturday morning.
The Texas Historical Commission will recognize Ector High School as a significant part of Texas history Saturday morning.
Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.
Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.