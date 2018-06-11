Ector High School receives official Texas historical marker

The Texas Historical Commission will recognize Ector High School as a significant part of Texas history Saturday morning.

A dedication ceremony will honor Ector High School as an important and educational part of local history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker.

The ceremony will be held at the Ector Middle School campus at the main entrance on Clements St.

The Ector County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this exciting historical event.

