Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

The Midland Fire Department will be training for pool-side safety from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 12.

During the event, fire and EMS personnel will practice drowning prevention measures and water rescues at the Doug Russell Pool in Midland.

Fire-fighters will also be on-hand to dispel drowning myths, answer questions and share tips on reducing drowning risks.

Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

