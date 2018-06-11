OPD hosting women's basic self-defense classes

The Odessa Police Department is offering two women’s self-defense classes during the summer for women age 18 or older who are interested in learning basic self-defense.

The classes will run from 8 a.m. until noon on July 21 and August 11.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Classes will be held in the first floor classroom of the Odessa Police Department.

The courses are free but will be limited to the first 14 applicants for each class.

For more information on the class or to register click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.