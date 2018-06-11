OPD hosting women's basic self-defense classes - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD hosting women's basic self-defense classes

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is offering two women’s self-defense classes during the summer for women age 18 or older who are interested in learning basic self-defense.

The classes will run from 8 a.m. until noon on July 21 and August 11.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone  Click here to download for Android

Classes will be held in the first floor classroom of the Odessa Police Department.

The courses are free but will be limited to the first 14 applicants for each class.

For more information on the class or to register click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

  • Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:28:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

  • Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)
    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    •   
Powered by Frankly