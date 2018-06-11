Ector Co. Judge resigns, takes job in public sector - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. Judge resigns, takes job in public sector

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
Ector County Judge Ron Eckert has resigned from office during a commissioners meeting. 

He will be stepping down June 11 and Republican Debi Hays will be sworn into office the same day. 

Eckert will be taking a job in the oil and gas industry. 

