Consider This... School Shooting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Consider This... School Shooting

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

I do not want to down play what happened last week it is gut-wrenching to put it mildly.  But I notice a pattern.  With these events, our country seems to get further apart instead of coming closer together.  The anti-gun fringe automatically say it’s a gun problem.  The pro-gun outliers immediately say guns did not kill anyone. 

I believe the problem lies in the middle, those refusing to block out the noise and get something done about it instead of immediately running to one side or the other about the issue.  How about we all start with something we can agree on and then move from there?

Consider this...  Surely, we all can agree that this guy had no business with a gun of any kind.  I am not saying take your guns away.  This guy should have not had a gun.  His mental history was well documented.  His Instagram posts were screaming I am dangerous.  People is his community turned him in to the FBI.  This 19-year-old, with a history of mental illness and who has been kicked out of his school for violence, was able to purchase a gun.  It is simply wrong. 

I am a gun owner.  I have no desire to give my guns to anyone.  I do however think that it's a privilege that I earn by my daily actions and maturity.  A stronger vetting system seems reasonable to me and more importantly, it would save lives.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:10:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

  • Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)
    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    •   
Powered by Frankly