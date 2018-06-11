Jury rules Gabe McDonald is mentally competent to stand trial

James Gabriel "Gabe" McDonald was ruled mentally competent Monday evening and will begin a new trial Tuesday.

Jury selection will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the new case.

McDonald is facing capital murder charges for the death of his adoptive parents, James "Gregg" McDonald and Jana McDonald. Gabe admitted to police that he shot and killed his parents in the early morning hours of March 2, 2016.

His adoptive sister, Grace McDonald, will also stand trial for masterminding the murders. Her trial is currently scheduled for September 25, 2018.

This timeline follows the events from the fatal shooting to the beginning of Gabe's trial.

