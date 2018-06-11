Jury rules Gabe McDonald is mentally competent to stand trial

McDonald, whose trial began Monday, is facing capital murder charges for the death of his adoptive parents, James "Gregg" McDonald and Jana McDonald.
Ector and Midland county Commissioner's courts decided on firework restrictions.
Corporal David Young has been selected as the OPD Officer of the Month for May of 2018.
True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church hosted its "Pack the House" event on the afternoon of June 10.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
