Gabe McDonald guilty in the murder of his parents, facing 50 years

A plea deal has been reached in the trial of James Gabriel "Gabe" McDonald. He pled guilty to the murder of his parents and is facing 50 years for each murder, to be served concurrently.

He was ruled mentally competent Monday evening and began a new trial Tuesday.

James "Gregg" McDonald and Jana McDonald were shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 2, 2016.

His adoptive sister, Grace McDonald, will also stand trial for masterminding the murders. Her trial is currently scheduled for September 25, 2018.

This timeline follows the events from the fatal shooting to the beginning of Gabe's trial.

