ECISD Bond Advisory Committee schedules meeting to discuss bond proposal

The Ector County ISD Bond Advisory Committee has scheduled another meeting to discuss a possible bond proposal.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 pm. On June 12 in the New Tech Odessa cafeteria.

These meetings are to help formulate a bond proposal the committee hopes the community will accept and are open to coming up with different packages that will suit all voters.

Last year a record-setting bond was rejected by voters and the committee hopes to create a proposal that will be more acceptable.

