Midland College hosts Midland Young Leaders Challenge workshop

Midland College will be hosting a two-day workshop for the Midland Young Leaders Challenge with General Tommy Franks.

The workshop will take place on June 12 and 13 and will help provide young leaders in the community with instruction and inspiration.

Concluding the workshop will be a banquet featuring keynote speaker Michael Williams, former federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice.

Also featured will be a presentation by General Tommy Franks. Franks is a former Midland, a Lee High School graduate, and a retired Four-Star General in the United States Army.

The banquet is free and open to the public but reservations are required no later than 5 p.m. on June 11. To reserve your spot, you can call Jean Jones at 432-685-4526 or email jeanj@midland.edu.

