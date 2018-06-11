Midland College hosts Midland Young Leaders Challenge workshop - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland College hosts Midland Young Leaders Challenge workshop

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland College will be hosting a two-day workshop for the Midland Young Leaders Challenge with General Tommy Franks.

The workshop will take place on June 12 and 13 and will help provide young leaders in the community with instruction and inspiration.

Concluding the workshop will be a banquet featuring keynote speaker Michael Williams, former federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone  Click here to download for Android

Also featured will be a presentation by General Tommy Franks. Franks is a former Midland, a Lee High School graduate, and a retired Four-Star General in the United States Army.

The banquet is free and open to the public but reservations are required no later than 5 p.m. on June 11. To reserve your spot, you can call Jean Jones at 432-685-4526 or email jeanj@midland.edu.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Facebook says privacy-setting bug affected as many as 14M

    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:10:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

    Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

  • Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Midland Fire Department training for pool-side safety

    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)
    Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)Doug Russell Aquatic Center (Source: KWES)

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.

    •   
Powered by Frankly