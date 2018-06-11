Midland College hosts Midland Young Leaders Challenge workshop

Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.
Lunch is provided, though those who attend are encouraged to wear something that they won’t mind getting wet.
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.
The self-defense courses are free but will be limited to the first 14 applicants for each class.
