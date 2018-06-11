Juneteenth Celebration returns to Odessa

The Juneteenth Celebration is back in Odessa for 2018 with musicians, games, basketball tournaments, and a parade.

Juneteenth is a celebration of when slaves in Texas learned of their emancipation and is honored by a three-day celebration on the weekend closest to June 19.

The festivities start at 3 p.m. on June 15 with the opening day featuring musicians, the annual Juneteenth pageant and a youth dance.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Saturday and Sunday are also filled with activities ranging from a cook out to a parade.

No festivities will take place Monday but the celebration will return on Tuesday with games, a picnic and a send-off performance from Mark Lyon’s True to Soul Band.

The majority of activities will take place in Woodson Park though a few events will be located at the Blackshear Auditorium.

For a full schedule and a list of performers and activities click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.