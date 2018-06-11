OPD SWAT responding to incident at La Promesa Apts

Odessa SWAT & Crisis Negotiation Team is currently on scene at the La Promesa Apartments located at 4590 North Texas Avenue. According to police, a wanted subject has barricaded himself inside the complex.
Odessa SWAT & Crisis Negotiation Team is currently on scene at the La Promesa Apartments located at 4590 North Texas Avenue. According to police, a wanted subject has barricaded himself inside the complex.
A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.
A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Midland pediatrician killed in a bicycle accident on Thursday.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Midland pediatrician killed in a bicycle accident on Thursday.
According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, two new fires started Saturday due to lightning in the area.
According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, two new fires started Saturday due to lightning in the area.
Isolated to scattered storms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls through. A few of these storms could intensify becoming strong.
Isolated to scattered storms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls through. A few of these storms could intensify becoming strong.