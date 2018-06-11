OPD SWAT responding to incident at La Promesa Apts

Odessa SWAT & Crisis Negotiation Team is currently on scene at the La Promesa Apartments located at 4590 North Texas Avenue.

According to police, a wanted subject has barricaded himself inside the complex.

Police say they were responding to a burglary in progress. The suspect, a man, reportedly entered a woman's apartment without permission.

The suspect is refusing to respond to police and is considered armed and dangerous. He also has a federal warrant for his arrest.

Some residents have been evacuated while the police negotiate with the suspect.

Andres Highway is currently blocked off and police have instructed for the public to avoid the area until further notice is given.

Authorities said no arrests have been made and more information will be released as soon as it's available.

