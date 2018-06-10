OPD assists with escort of fallen Weatherford firefighter

The remains of the Weatherford firefighter, Richard "Andy" Loller, Jr., were taken through Odessa Monday.

The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit assisted with escorting Loller from Medical Center Hospital to Interstate Highway 20.





According to the city of Weatherford said that firefighter Loller, 42, died after suffering a medical emergency while battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains.



He was being flown by medical plane to Odessa when he died.

Loller served 13 years in fire service and is survived by his wife, two children, and sister.

