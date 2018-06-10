Firefighter who died battling Scenic Loop Complex identified

A Weatherford firefighter who died battling the Scenic Loop Complex Fire in the Davis Mountains has been identified.



In a Facebook post, the city of Weatherford says that firefighter Richard "Andy" Loller, Jr., 42, died after suffering a medical emergency in the field.



They say he was being flown by medical plane to Odessa when he died.



It adds he served 13 years in fire service and is survived by his wife, two children and sister.



We'll continue to follow this story and have more details when they become available.



