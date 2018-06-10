GoFundMe account set up for pediatrician killed in bicycle accid - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

GoFundMe account set up for pediatrician killed in bicycle accident

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Midland pediatrician killed in a bicycle accident on Thursday.

Dr. Brandey Ackerman was killed after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle on the north service road of Highway 191 in Midland.

Dr. Ackerman leaves behind her husband and three children.

If you'd like to donate, just click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/chris-amp-brandey-ackerman-family

