Isolated Strong Storms Possible Today

Isolated to scattered storms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls through. A few of these storms could intensify becoming strong. The main threats with any strong storm will be hail up to nickel size and up to 55 mph wind gusts. Flooding could also be an issue if we see any stationary storms.

We are expecting this activity to pop up around 3-4 pm this afternoon. We are expecting around a 20% coverage of rain across the viewing area. Activity should roll east during the evening.

Photo Legend:

Light Green: Non-Severe storms (small hail and gusty wind)

Copyright KWES 2018. All Rights Reserved.