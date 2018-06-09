Fort Davis Fire Department states two new fires started due to lightning

According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, two new fires started Saturday due to lightning in the area.

The first fire at Apache Mountain was located in the Davis Mountain Resort but the DMR Fire Department was able to put it out before it became a threat.

Reports also state the Western side of DMR received approximately 0.5" of rain.

The second fire, at Jones Canyon, is burning on the Woffard,Jones, and Largent ranches off Highway 166, nearly 1.5 miles West of Blue Mountain.

Two crews and bulldozers are working the fire at this time and dropping retardant.

This fire is estimated to be approximately 15 acres.

