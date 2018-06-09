Fort Davis Fire Department states two new fires started due to lightning

It's a video seen thousands of times on MISD's Facebook of a Lee High School graduate receiving his diploma as he walked across the stage.
It's a video seen thousands of times on MISD's Facebook of a Lee High School graduate receiving his diploma as he walked across the stage.
According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, two new fires started Saturday due to lightning in the area.
According to the Fort Davis Fire Department, two new fires started Saturday due to lightning in the area.
A benefit car wash was held for Jessie and Ida Villa in Midland Saturday to help with an upcoming surgery.
A benefit car wash was held for Jessie and Ida Villa in Midland Saturday to help with an upcoming surgery.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.