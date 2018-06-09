Midland family assembles to help with father's surgery

A benefit car wash was held for Jessie and Ida Villa in Midland Saturday to help with an upcoming surgery.
A benefit car wash was held for Jessie and Ida Villa in Midland Saturday to help with an upcoming surgery.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.
Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.
Conversational Spanish, French and German will allow students to develop their communication skills in the chosen language and increase their speaking and listening skills.
June 11 will feature Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles” while June 18 will show “The Lego Batman Movie”.
June 11 will feature Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles” while June 18 will show “The Lego Batman Movie”.