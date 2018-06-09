Midland family assembles to help with father's surgery

A benefit car wash was held for Jessie and Ida Villa in Midland Saturday to help with an upcoming surgery.

After Jessie, 49, was diagnosed with kidney disease, his daughter Ida, 26, decided to give him hers.

The Villa family came together in front of the Little Red Wagon Day Care on Big Spring Street to hold this car wash and sell burger baskets in an effort to help with expenses.

The two will have surgery Wednesday in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.