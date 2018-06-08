Emergency services are responding to a fire at the Eastside Chur - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Emergency services are responding to a fire at the Eastside Church of Christ in Kermit

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Michael Richardson) (Source: Michael Richardson)
KERMIT, TX (KWES) -

The Wink and the Kermit Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to a church fire in Kermit.

Early reports state the Eastside Church of Christ is on fire due to weather conditions.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

