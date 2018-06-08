Water Disposal plant on fire in Pecos - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Water Disposal plant on fire in Pecos

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Fred Mendoza/Facebook) (Source: Fred Mendoza/Facebook)
PECOS, TX (KWES) -

Balmorhea and Pecos Fire Departments are responding to a fire in Pecos.

The fire is at a water disposal plant two miles South of Highway 17 in Pecos.

The building has been evacuated.

