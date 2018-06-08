This weekend marks the 150th Belmont Stakes horse race - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

This weekend marks the 150th Belmont Stakes horse race

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter/ Digital Content Producer
This weekend marks the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes held at Belmont Park.

After winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Justify hopes to become the 13th horse to win the triple crown and the first since 2015.

The Belmont Stakes race is scheduled to start at 5:37 p.m.

