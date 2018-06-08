Texas Tech baseball getting ready for Lubbock Super Regional

The road to the College Baseball World Series continues as the Texas Tech Red Raiders are gearing up for the Super Regional against Duke.

This postseason run marks the 13th playoff appearance for the Red Raiders and this is their third time in program history making it to the Super Regional Tournament. Tech made this far by sweeping the Lubbock Regional for the first time in school history.

The NCAA selection committee named Tech as the No. 9 national seed making this the third-straight year the Red Raiders were nationally ranked for the tournament. Tech is going up against Duke for the first in a three game series and the winner of this moves on to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The first game of the series starts Saturday in Lubbock at 2 p.m. Game two is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. and if necessary game three is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.

