Midland Lee Chorale sings at Dallas Love Field Airport

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
(Source: LHS Chorale - NYC Tour / Facebook) (Source: LHS Chorale - NYC Tour / Facebook)
DALLAS, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Lee High Chorale is heading to the Big Apple, but not before showing off their talent in Texas. 

The group of students was at the Dallas Love Field Airport when they were asked to perform "God Bless America" for those at the gate. 

Led by Trenton Davis, the students performed in front of President and CFO of Southwest Airlines. 

