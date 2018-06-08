Two arrested for sexual assault in Ector County

Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
Do you remember when you were a parent for the first time?
Do you remember when you were a parent for the first time?
The road to the College Baseball World Series continues as the Texas Tech Red Raiders are gearing up for the Super Regional against Duke.
The road to the College Baseball World Series continues as the Texas Tech Red Raiders are gearing up for the Super Regional against Duke.
The Midland Lee High Chorale is heading to the Big Apple, but not before showing off their talent in Texas.
The Midland Lee High Chorale is heading to the Big Apple, but not before showing off their talent in Texas.
One person is dead following an accident on Highway 191 in Midland County.
One person is dead following an accident on Highway 191 in Midland County.