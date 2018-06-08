Two arrested for sexual assault in Ector County

Lindsey Phillips, 23, and Aaron Wiest, 30, were arrested and charged with Sexual Assault of a 25-year-old female Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim called early May 27, 2018, and reported the two punched her in the face and forced themselves on her.

Philips and Wiest, both known to the victim, were booked for Sexual Assault, Felony 2nd degree, May 27 but released today on a $20,000 bond.

