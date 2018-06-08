2 MISD students raise $2,500 for American Heart Association

Two young ladies from Midland did their school proud on June 8.

Na’Mor Goodley and Mia Frost, fourth grade students at Washington STEM Academy have raised nearly $2,500 through Jump Rope for Heart for the American Heart Association.

Jump Rope for Heart helps promote heart-healthy habits and heart education while also allowing kids to take initiative to fundraiser and help those in need.

Goodley and Frost have raised money for treatments for those with heart conditions and have helped to bring awareness to those with special hearts.

