Odessa police arrest Dallas fugitive

Odessa police arrested a Dallas fugitive at approximately 4:48 a.m. on June 6.

Esteban Garza, 46, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation-Parole Violation Warrant “2nd Degree Felony” and Evading Arrest or Detention “Class A Misdemeanor”.

Police originally responded to the 3100 block of North Tom Green in response to a call about a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a male subject visibly in possession of a scale and marijuana pipes. The male subject provided a false name and date of birth to the officers but was eventually identified as Garza.

Officers attempted to check for any warrants on Garza but the man began to evade the officers on foot. Garza ran for approximately a quarter of a mile before officers were able to place him in custody.

Dispatch later advised that Garza had a felony parole violation warrant out of Dallas County for burglary of a habitation. He was charged and arrested accordingly.

