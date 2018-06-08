Odessa man arrested after evading police, violating protective order

Odessa police have arrested one man after a wild night involving evasion of police and violation of a protective order.

Gilbert Villa Guerrero, 27, has been charged with Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle “3rd Degree Felony”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, Violation of a Protective Order “Class A Misdemeanor”, Criminal Mischief “Class B Misdemeanor” and Possession of Marijuana “Class B Misdemeanor”.

At approximately 8:07 p.m. on June 7, police received the call about a green Jeep Cherokee driving recklessly in the 200 block of West Murphy.

Officers located the Jeep in the 100 block of West Olive and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded the officers.

The Jeep proceeded to crash into a power pole and utility pole at Lincoln and Mable. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to evade officers on foot but was caught in the 100 block of East Olive and taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that the Jeep had been stolen and that Guerrero was both intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

Guerrero had also reportedly violated an emergency protective order by going within 150 feet of his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Once in the backseat of the OPD patrol vehicle, Guerrero aggressively kicked the back-passenger side door to the point where the window would no longer function.

Guerrero has since been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

