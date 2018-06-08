Kermit ISD looks to hire new head football coach and athletic di - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Kermit ISD looks to hire new head football coach and athletic director

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter/ Digital Content Producer
Kermit ISD may have found their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Bubba Ross, a defensive coordinator at Pecos High School, will be recommended to the Kermit ISD school board for the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach position. Kermit ISD plans to have a special meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.

