New details emerge in fatal Midland plane crash

Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
The man's wild night included possession of marijuana, violation of an emergency protective order, evasion of police and more.
The NTSB is reporting there was no evidence of in-flight airframe, engine or flight control malfunction of failure.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Meals on Wheels in Odessa will host its first classic car show on June 23.
