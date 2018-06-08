New details emerge in fatal Midland plane crash

The NTSB has released new information concerning the fatal plane crash on May 31 at MAF.

The preliminary report has revealed there was no evidence of in-flight airframe, engine or flight control malfunction of failure.

The plane, which was occupied by John Cooper and his son Gavyn, was registered to and operated by JMC Ranches, LLC of Midland.

Additionally, Cooper was revealed to have been a student pilot and the flight was a personal one, destined for the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

John and Gavyn were both killed in the crash.

