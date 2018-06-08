United Blood Services holding blood drive Saturday

United Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Market Street in Midland.

The first 100 donors will receive one Schlitterbahn ticket as thanks for helping to increase the blood supply in the Permian Basin.

Those who wish to donate must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. If you are 16 or 17 you must also have signed permission from a parent or legal guardian.

