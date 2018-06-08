2nd annual Parks Legado Farmers Market comes to Odessa

The second annual Parks Legado Farmers Market is coming to Odessa during the summer of 2018.

The market will feature four dates at the Parks Legado Town Center on the second Saturday of each month from June to September.

Hours run from 8 a.m. to noon on June 9, July 14, August 11 and September 8.

Over 80 unique vendors will be at the Farmer’s Market, with goods including jams, produce, eggs, pottery and jewelry.

Food trucks and live music will also be present at the events for shoppers to enjoy.

The first shoppers at the June 9 market will receive a free tote bag.

For more information on the farmers market or to see a map of the area click here.

