Odessa College hosts girls volleyball summer camp

Meals on Wheels in Odessa will host its first classic car show on June 23.
Volunteers can assist with unloading the West Texas Food Bank Truck, greeting visitors at the Jubilee Food Pantry, or helping in the community garden.
The first 100 donors will receive one Schlitterbahn ticket as thanks for helping to increase the blood supply in the Permian Basin.
The first shoppers to arrive at the June 9 market will receive a free tote bag.
The camp is a five-day opportunity for girls in 6th and 7th grade to work on their passing, footwork, overhead serving and more.
