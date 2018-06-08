Odessa College hosts girls volleyball summer camp

Odessa College will be hosting a volleyball summer camp for girls from June 11 through June 15.

The camp is for girls in grades 6 and 7 and will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Passing, footwork, overhand serving, court positioning and foot work are all elements that will be focused on during the camp.

Cost for the camp is $99 with a $15 fee for late registration. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bottle of water bottle.

For more information or to register your child for the camp click here.

